Justin Bieber performs at the Grammys in boxer shorts, fans confused

Justin Bieber had many viewers doing a double take on Sunday night after stepping on the Grammy Awards stage shirtless, rocking nothing but gym shorts and socks at his first Grammy performance in four years.

The 31-year-old pop star delivered a stripped-down, emotional set inside Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena, looping electric guitar and drum samples while performing Yukon. The rawness didn’t stop there.

As Justin sang, cameras kept cutting to Hailey Bieber, who smiled proudly and cheered him on from the audience. Just hours earlier, the couple had walked the red carpet together, both wearing matching “ICE OUT” pins, making the sudden wardrobe switch even more shocking.

This marked Justin’s first Grammy performance since 2022, when he performed Peaches with Giveon and Daniel Caesar. Since then, his stage appearances have been rare, limited to surprise guest moments and private shows following the cancellation of his tour due to health concerns.

According to Daily Mail, body language expert Judi James described the moment as deeply emotional rather than performative.

According to her, Justin’s posture signaled vulnerability, from his slow walk to the stage to his hunched shoulders and closed-off stance. She noted that he barely made eye contact with the crowd, often singing with his eyes closed or looking down.

His outfit, she added, wasn’t about showing off.

“This was no body-boasting fashion statement,” she explained, saying it felt more like a quiet act of honesty and emotional exposure than attention-seeking.

Justin appeared to perform as though the audience wasn’t even there — but that didn’t stop Hailey’s visible pride. Cameras caught her beaming and even subtly reacting, clearly aware her husband was about to surprise everyone.