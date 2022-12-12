K10.8 BILLION RELEASED FOR VARIOUS DEVELOPMENTAL, DEBT-SERVICE AND OPERATIONAL PROGRAMMES

Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane, MP, says the Government is pleased with the positive performance trajectory of the 2022 budget, which has seen the sustained financing of social sectors, installation of over 41, 000 new employees on the public service payroll, and meeting of several budget obligations for the current year.

He was speaking in reference to the November, 2022 budget expenditure whereby K10.8 billion was released to finance public service delivery.

Of the total amount, K2.9 billion was spent on debt service (domestic and external) and other liabilities and K3.3 billion was released towards the public service wage bill. Releases to transfers, subsidies and social benefits amounted to K2.9 billion.

With regard to subsidies, the Government released K1.7 billion towards 2022/2023 season Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP). We are confident that the logistical challenges of the past few weeks have been overcome and that all the remaining beneficiaries are now receiving their input supplies.

In the month under review, the Government also released K867.3 million for implementation of various developmental programmes and general operations.

K775.8 million went towards capital expenditure of which K478.6 million went to road infrastructure, K65.1 million for strategic fuel depots and the balance of K232.1 million went towards other infrastructure projects, sanitation inclusive.

A sum of K867.3 million was released by the Government to facilitate service delivery under various state institutions. Under this aspect, notable expenditure items included:

1)

K315.6 million for general operations in Ministries, Provinces and Agencies (MPA’s);

2)

K100 million to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit;

3)

K84.9 million to the Skills Development Fund; and,

4)

K28 million for various statutory by-elections.

Of the K2.9 billion which was released under the transfers (K1.2 billion) and subsidies (K1.7 billion) component:

1)

K605 million went to the community projects components under the Constituency Development Fund;

2)

K147.4 million was targeted for operations of Grant Aided Institutions under various Ministries;

3)

K111.6 million was for the Local Government Equalization Fund;

4)

K99.8 million for operations of public universities; and,

5)

K224.1 million went to the Zambia Revenue Authority to support operations and resource mobilisation.

Furthermore, in line with the Government’s commitment to reduce indebtedness, a sum of K2.7 billion was released towards the payment of both domestic debt and external debt owed to multilaterals. The Treasury also released K257.6 million for dismantling of arrears owed to suppliers of goods & services in order to help unlock liquidity and turn the wheels of the economy through SME’s.

We now take this opportunity to reiterate the call by the Minister of Finance and National Planning for Ministries, Provinces and Agencies to ensure that funds are absorbed and utilised on budgeted programmes – in a timely, efficient and effective manner in order to achieve the Government’s set transformational objectives outlined in the National Budget.

The Minister of Finance and National Planning will host a Symposium on the 2022 Budget and Economic Affairs Performance Review, on Thursday, 5th January, 2023.