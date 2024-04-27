K100 million Eurobond vanishes without trace

THE Auditor-General’s report has revealed that K100 million which was drawn from the US$1.25 billion third Eurobond account and deposited into Control 99 for budget support has remained unaccounted for.

Zambia obtained US$750 million Eurobond in 2012, US$1 billion in 2014 and US$1.25 billion in 2015.

The Auditor-General’s report also noted that no tangible investments were done with the Eurobonds that the country obtained.

In 2020, Zambia became the first country to default on its debt leading to a debt-restructuring programme with its lenders, including bilateral creditors.

Credit: Zambia Daily Mail