KABWATA MP TO INSTALL SECURITY CAMERAS IN YANGO VEHICLES



KABWATA Member of Parliament (MP) Andrew Tayengwa has revealed plans to fund the installation of security cameras in Yango vehicles owned by drivers residing in his constituency to enhance the safety of both drivers and passengers.



This move comes in response to a troubling trend where Yango drivers and passengers have been abducted or killed.





In an interview with Kalemba yesterday, Tayengwa disclosed that the initiative will begin with 30 to 50 vehicles, with a target of equipping 150 drivers by the end of the year.



He also hinted at plans to engage additional stakeholders to expand the project in the coming years.





“In the past we have had stories of Yango drivers being either abducted and killed but not only Yango drivers, we also saw some clients that would hire a Yango vehicle in the end not knowing they have hired a vehicle that belongs to a criminal. So we want to start with 30 or 50 and for the whole year we intend on installing for 150 drivers. We will also engage other stakeholders to come on board to help us with more. Even next year and other years.”





“With the advent of technology, Yango is actually promoting the drivers to install the security cameras. So we are working with drivers associated with Yango to install security cameras in their vehicles and that is for the safety of both the driver and the passengers. We are doing this noble cause for the good people of Kabwata,” he said.



The law maker further urged his fellow MPs to tap into the initiative and do it for the people they represent in the National Assembly too.





“We are also calling on our friends from Chilanga, Matero and other constituencies to tap into this initiative and do it in their vehicles. Let us do it for our people, our drivers and passengers. Together we will save lives,” added Tayengwa.





Meanwhile, Tayengwa shared that most Yango drivers in his constituency have welcomed the initiative and see it as a step towards reducing crime and enhancing safety in the ride hailing sector.



