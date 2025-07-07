KAFWAYA ACCUSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OF COMMISSIONING ECL’s PROJECTS WITHOUT GIVING DUE CREDIT
By: Sun FM TV Reporter
Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of commissioning infrastructure projects initiated by the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu without giving due credit.
Mr. Kafwaya says it is disappointing that President Hichilema continues to overlook his predecessor’s role in national development.
Speaking during a media briefing Mr Kafwaya cited the recently commissioned 100 megawatt solar power plant in Chisamba as an example of a project that was started under the Patriotic Front (PF) government further pointing to the Kafulafuta Dam which he claimed was left at 84% completion by the time late President Lungu left office.
Meanwhile Mr Kafwaya has dismissed claims of reduced mealie meal prices and a stabilised exchange rate stating that these developments have not translated into meaningful relief for ordinary citizens.
PF leaders should have some shame. Surely how can the Chisamba project be ECL’s when it commenced in 2024? Was ECL the president in 2024. Next they will claim credit for the 300MW Maamba expansion power project which commenced almost at the same time.
How do you even give credit to Lungu for a project he never completed? Kafulafuta dam was abandoned and by the time UPND came to its rescue, it was badly vandalized. Reviving that project was almost like starting it afresh. Other projects like FTJ University in Luapula was started by PF but there is nothing there, not even the foundation stone, it’s not there, it was stolen. Student Hostels at CBU etc were all abandoned, so when these projects are revived and completed, what due credit does Hon. want to be given to Lungu? We can’t talk about Chisamba, it was done by a private company, I can be corrected if I am wrong.
It’s a partnership project by ZESCO through its subsidiary Kariba North Bank Extension Power Corporation (KNBEPC) and GreenCo. The project was financed by 70% Stanbic loan and 30% equity by the two companies. The project commenced in July 2024 and was commissioned in July 2025. So, for PF to claim initiating this project is not only surprising but also disturbing, how far they can go to cheat unknowledgeable people. Unfortunately, we have some people in Zambia who can believe such lies.