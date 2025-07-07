KAFWAYA ACCUSES PRESIDENT HICHILEMA OF COMMISSIONING ECL’s PROJECTS WITHOUT GIVING DUE CREDIT





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Lunte Member of Parliament Mutotwe Kafwaya has accused President Hakainde Hichilema of commissioning infrastructure projects initiated by the late former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu without giving due credit.





Mr. Kafwaya says it is disappointing that President Hichilema continues to overlook his predecessor’s role in national development.





Speaking during a media briefing Mr Kafwaya cited the recently commissioned 100 megawatt solar power plant in Chisamba as an example of a project that was started under the Patriotic Front (PF) government further pointing to the Kafulafuta Dam which he claimed was left at 84% completion by the time late President Lungu left office.





Meanwhile Mr Kafwaya has dismissed claims of reduced mealie meal prices and a stabilised exchange rate stating that these developments have not translated into meaningful relief for ordinary citizens.