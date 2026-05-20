KAKUBO’S GRADE 12 ORIGINAL CERTIFICATE GOES MISSING AT THE UPND SECRETARIAT IN LUSAKA





Kapiri Mposhi UPND West Constituency adopted candidate, Stanely Kasongo Kakubo, has reportedly failed to locate his original Grade 12 certificate, which he allegedly left at the UPND offices in Lusaka during the application process.





According to sources, unknown people are believed to have taken away the certificate from the party secretariat.





It is further believed that if the certificate is not found by this evening, Mr. Kakubo may fail to file his nomination papers tomorrow.





In that event, the adoption certificate could be handed over to JACQUELINE NDOWENI NKAUSU who will be eligible candidate available to file nominations on the UPND ticket tomorrow.



19.05.2026



Kapiri whistleblower

the page that digs dipper