KALABA IS DAYDREAMING IF HE THINKS HE CAN WIN 2026 ELECTIONS ALONE – ZUMANI ZIMBA

KALABA IS DAYDREAMING IF HE THINKS HE CAN WIN 2026 ELECTIONS ALONE – ZUMANI





TONSE Alliance National Coordinator Chris Zumani Zimba says the Citizens First party’s performance in recent by-elections, shows that Harry Kalaba needs a bigger sanctuary to survive politically beyond 2026.





Zimba says any political brand outside ECL-PF, UPND and Tonse Alliance cannot win the August polls.



On Monday, Citizens First president Harry Kalaba wondered why he should join the Tonse Alliance when he was not a member of the PF.





Kalaba argued that being in an alliance does not mean working only with a specific group of people.





Meanwhile, Kalaba said he is confident the party’s Chawama candidate, who managed only 1,530 votes, will scoop the seat in the August polls.





Speaking when he featured on Millennium TV, Kalaba said the PF had been destroyed by the UPND.



In an interview, Wednesday, Zimba said it’s clear that CF cannot win the presidency on its own this year as it lacked natural public appeal.





“From the performance of CF in previous by-elections so far including the Chawama by-elections, it’s clear that Honourable Harry Kalaba needs a bigger and better political sanctuary to survive politically beyond 2026. It’s clear that CF cannot win the presidency on its own this year because this party lacks natural public appeal and voters lovability unless they are preparing for 2031 or beyond. In Chawama by-elections, CF had the most popular candidate than both FDD/Tonse Alliance or ruling UPND but they sunk in heavy defeat because Hon Harry Kalaba’s party has not received convincing public attraction or nationwide stakeholders approval like Tonse Alliance, PF or UPND. These are political realities they must introspect and try to answer with honesty and objectivity if they want to pull through beyond 2026,” he said.





“In Zambia today, there are only three major political brands with national approval: ECL/PF, UPND and Tonse Alliance. Anyone who understands current political dynamics will confirm that any political brand outside these three doesn’t come close to kissing victory in August 2026. For Tonse Alliance, the ECL/PF flag stands tall through the ECL PF political Movement although [the] PF party is no longer in the alliance. Therefore, CF must feel comfortable to join Tonse Alliance and the door remains wide open for them and others interested to work with us. To us, the CF policy of political isolationism or splendid arrogance amidst a wind of opposition unity and formation of alliances may soon or later sink Hon Harry Kalaba’s movement beyond redemption and recognition”.





Zimba further urged CF not to undermine or criticise political pacts or alliances on the market, adding it was day dreaming for the party to think they can win the 2026 elections alone.





“Clearly, political dynamics have changed and no political party must cheat themselves that they can campaign to win 2026 on their own: not even the ruling UPND are daydreaming in that fashion. So, let CF not undermine or criticise political pacts or alliances on the market. Let them figure out which Alliance they could join if they mean serious political business. Tonse Alliance would be glad and ready to welcome them. The fact that CF is failing to join Tonse Alliance, People’s Pact, UPND Alliance or WOZA is an indication that Hon. Harry Kalaba has either overrated his political popularity or is acting selfishly to the detriment of his own party and himself,” said Zimba.





“One thing is clear, in [the] 2026 Presidential and General elections, solo political parties and one man commando politicians will only waste their time, energy and resources because they don’t stand any chance to win power. Even HH is dependent on other political players and politicians to join and support in August 2026 as the only survival instinct. What is so special about CF that they think they can win power with Hon. Kalaba alone? That’s practically impossible and day dreaming! Once more, Tonse Alliance would [be] happy to join hands with CF as a new member”.



News Diggers