Kalaba ready to make HH former president by filling up gap left by Lungu – CF





Citizens First (CF) deputy secretary Dr Mwaba Kasese Bota says her party leader Harry Kalaba is ready to fill up the political vacuum left by late president Edgar Lungu and unite the opposition in order to make President Hakainde Hichilema a former president after the 2026 general elections.





And in a separate interview, CF leader Harry Kalaba said it was not normal for Zambia to be without a former president, therefore people must join hands to make President Hakainde Hichilema one after next year’s election.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Bota said Kalaba was ready to fill up the void left by late president Lungu.





“President Harry Kalaba is very much ready to actually fill up the vacuum that was originally occupied by the late president Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu but he is also very ready to bring everybody together and provide the much required leadership



https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/kalaba-ready-to-make-hh-former-president-by-filling-up-gap-left-by-lungu-cf/