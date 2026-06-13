Kalaba urges  Defence Force to remain politically neutral as the country heads towards the August 13 elections.

KALABA SALUTES THE ZAMBIA DEFENCE FORCE



… says there service goes beyond the uniforms and parades.



… urges them to remain politically neutral as the country heads towards the August 13 elections.





LUSAKA, SATURDAY, JUNE 13, 2026 (SMART EAGLES)



CITIZENS First President Harry Kalaba has saluted the men and women of the Zambia Defence Force for their unwavering professionalism, discipline, and dedication to safeguarding the sovereignty and peace of our nation.





Mr. Kalaba said their service goes beyond uniforms and parades.



He said it is the quiet assurance that Zambians can sleep peacefully, work freely, and build their families knowing the country is secure.





“For that, we thank you,” He said.



The CF leader adds that a Zambia heads to the Presidential elections in August the defence Force must remain opolitical.



“we stress one principle that must remain non-negotiable: the defence forces must remain apolitical,” Mr. Kalaba said.





He adds that the strength of the country’s democracy depends on institutions that serve Zambia, not politicians.



“We call on all men and women in uniform to continue upholding neutrality, professionalism, and the Constitution. Resist any influence or pressure that seeks to drag the barracks into politics. Your loyalty is to the people of Zambia and to the Constitution you swore to defend,” He said.





“A professional, apolitical Defence Force is the backbone of a free and fair election. Zambia is counting on you. Happy Defence Force Day,” Mr. Kalaba said.



#SmartEagles2026.