KALABA WILL OUST HH – BANGWE
… as Kalaba welcomes him to CF
By Mubanga Mubanga
Former diplomat Bangwe Naviley says Citizens First (CF) leader Harry is destined for victory in the August, 13 general elections.
In an interview yesterday, following his move to join CF, Naviley, who served as press secretary in India and is a former ZNBC journalist, said he joined Kalaba because his party was stable and he had a strong working relationship with him when he served as Foreign Affairs minister.
“Citizens First is destined for victory in this year’s elections. It is a party anchored in stability, and
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