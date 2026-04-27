‎KALABA WILL OUST HH – BANGWE

‎… as Kalaba welcomes him to CF



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‎By Mubanga Mubanga

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‎Former diplomat Bangwe Naviley says Citizens First (CF) leader Harry is destined for victory in the August, 13 general elections.



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‎In an interview yesterday, following his move to join CF, Naviley, who served as press secretary in India and is a former ZNBC journalist, said he joined Kalaba because his party was stable and he had a strong working relationship with him when he served as Foreign Affairs minister.



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‎“Citizens First is destined for victory in this year’s elections. It is a party anchored in stability, and

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