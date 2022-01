Congratulations to singer Kaladoshas who recently graduated at the University Of Zambia.

He wrote :

Thanking the almighty God for his mercy and continuous favour. The journey was demanding but through his grace a Master of Science in Project Management from the University of Zambia was achieved.

I thank everyone that kept me in their thoughts, prayers and continue believing in me; I cherish you and I am humbled to be supported by you.

New single “Salt Na Sugar” out tomorrow.