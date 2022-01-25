KALULUSHI UPND CADRES ARRESTED FOR INSULTING RASHIDA MULENGA PRIOR TO HER JOINING CEREMONY

Police in Kalulushi District on the Copperbelt have charged and arrested three suspected UPND cadres for the offence of use of insulting language in connection with a video that has been widely shared.

The trio has been identified as Ernest Shonga aged 45 and Dickson Mulenga aged 40 both of Magnum Compound and Newton Zulu aged 33 of Kawama Compound in Kalulushi.

Confirming the development to the media, Zambia Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said the suspects were detained yesterday and have been released on police bond today pending court appearance.

POLICE ARREST UPND CADRES FOR THE OFFENCE OF USING INSULTING LANGUAGE

Police in Kalulushi District have charged and arrested three suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres for the offence of use of Insulting language Contrary to Section 179 the Penal Code the laws of Zambia. This is in connection to a video which went viral on social media.

The trio has been identified as Shonga Enerst aged 45 and Dickson Mulenga aged 40 both of Magnum Compoud whilst Newton Zulu aged 33 is of Kawama Compound in Kalulushi.

The suspects where detained yesterday and have been released on police bond today.They will appear in court soon.

We are warning members of the public to desist from such criminal acts as police will sternly deal with anyone who comes into conflict with the law, regardless of one’s political affiliation or status in society.

Further to this we are appealing to the public to be patient with the police when investigating cases that may be bordering on crime.The fact that someone issues such a statement does not stop the police to summon such a one for questioning even after a period of time.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SPOKESPERSON