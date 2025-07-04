Kalunga Commends Nalolo Hospital for Quality Service Delivery



Nalolo – July 3, 2025 — Cabinet Office Permanent Secretary (Special Duties), Mr. Kennedy Kalunga, has praised staff at Nalolo Level One District Hospital for maintaining high standards in service delivery during his visit to the facility yesterday.





Mr. Kalunga expressed satisfaction with the availability of essential medicines and the general cleanliness of the hospital. He said the facility reflects government’s commitment to improving healthcare services across the country.





“The staff here are doing an excellent job. It’s encouraging to see such dedication to quality service,” he said.





The visit was part of his ongoing tour of developmental projects in Western Province aimed at monitoring progress and ensuring accountability.



— Ministry of Health Zambia