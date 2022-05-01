KAMBWILI AND MWAMBA FORM A PACT UNDER NDC AHEAD OF THE 2026 ELECTIONS

Details of the consultative meeting between PF Presidential aspirants Chishimba Kambwili and Emmanuel Mwamba this morning have emerged where they have agreed to combine efforts and defeat both the UPND and the PF under the umbrella of the NDC.

According to the ongoing discussions, the two leaders have so far resolved to make one of them the Presidential candidate while the other one will be the running mate.

But this arrangement has not sat well with staunch NDC leaders such as the acting President Saboi Imboela who feels betrayed after holding the party for sometime now.

“Yes in principle the two leaders have agreed a joint working agreement because they feel sidelined by the PF. You noticed from yesterday’s PF Central Committee resolutions where both Kambwili and Mwamba were again sidelined in appointments. You even heard former Secretary General Davies Mwila stormed out of the meeting claiming the appointments were undemocratic and unconstitutional. Of course Davies Mwila is just being a hypocrite because even him has never been elected by any organ of the party. So things stand now, based onyesterday’s appointments, both Kambwili and Mwamba are not even sure if they will be allowed to attend the convention and contest”, insiders have revealed.

Kambwili is now in the process of reclaiming his NDC being run by caretaker President Saboi Imboela and bring onboard all those who feel sidelined by the current PF leadership.

“We have a big problem in our PF party which is still remotely being controlled by former President Edgar Lungu. Actually even Given Lubinda is just being used. Boss Lungu has already settled for Mporokoso MP Brian Mundubile to take over the PF Presidency. The boss (Edgar Lungu) wants to impose someone he thinks is too loyal to him with a possibility of coming back as PF candidate in 2026,” those close to the discussions have revealed.

Yesterday, Kambwili issued scathing attacks on the acting NDC President Saboi Imboela calling her very unreliable.