KAMBWILI MAKES A RETURN TO ROAN CONSTITUENCY…Scheduled to file in his nominations tomorrow under the Citizens First party…

BREAKING NEWS

KAMBWILI MAKES A RETURN TO ROAN CONSTITUENCY

Scheduled to file in his nominations tomorrow under the CF party…

Politics have reached climax as former Roan member of Parliament Hon Chishimba kambwili decides to return to his constituency and hopes to represent the people of Roan.

Yesterday during his press conference held in Lusaka Kambwili made a surprise return to the media announcing his backing Harry Kalaba as his preferred candidate for 2026 general elections.

Today Harry Kalaba filled in his nominations for 2026 presidential elections picking his running mate Mawere.

Tomorrow it’s time for member of Parliament’s to file in their nominations and everyone will be looking forward to see rumours come true as Kambwili returns to Roan this time under CF party.

Chishimba Kambwili previously served as the Member of Parliament for Roan Constituency in Luanshya District for approximately 13 years, serving three consecutive terms from 2006 to 2019.

HIS tenure include:

Initial Election: He was first elected in 2006 on the Patriotic Front (PF) ticket.

Re-elections: He retained the seat in the 2011 and 2016 general elections, serving a total of three consecutive terms.

End of Tenure: His seat was declared vacant on February 27, 2019, by Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini following his expulsion from the PF and subsequent association with the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

During his time as MP, Kambwili held several cabinet positions, including Minister of Youth and Sport, Minister of Labour, and Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services.

CK is scheduled to file in his nominations tomorrow at 14:00hrs at Luanshya Civic centre

Electoral Commission of Zambia

Dr. Chishimba Kambwili

Citizens First – CF

Kalemba