No police officer will stop us, we’ll campaign in every corner of Zambia, declares Makebi Zulu

No police officer will stop us, we’ll campaign in every corner of Zambia, declares Makebi





NATIONAL Reconciliation Party for Unity and Progress —NRPUP presidential candidate, Brian Mundubile’s running mate, Makebi Zulu says he and president shall go to every corner of Zambia and campaign vowing that no Police officer will be abused to stop them.





And Makebi says after August 13, Citizens shall have a free Zambia, again.



“Welcome to Independence 2.0, we’re reclaiming our Independence,” Makebi in his short address shortly after the duo’s nomination was declared valid by the Electoral Commission of Zambia, yesterday.





He says he and Mundubile have united heeding to what Zambians called for.



“To make this a reality, the responsibility shifts to you, who were calling for this unity. We have to get down to the people and speak to them. We have to go back and reclaim our inheritance and our values as a nation,” Makebi says.





He says Zambia needs to return to a place where human rights are respected, again.



“We have to go back and reclaim that voice that was shut down by the Cyber Act.





“We have to go back and allow our people that have gone out in exile to come back home and not only be free to speak from outside but be free to speak from within. Your voices shall be liberated, once more,” Makebi assures.



©️ TV Yatu May 20, 2026.