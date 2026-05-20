UPND cadres violently attack veteran politician, Gary Nkombo, attempt to prevent him to file and stand as an Independent candidate in Mazabuka Central

Breaking News (Unconfirmed Reports): Incident in Mazabuka Central



Reports circulating on the ground in Mazabuka Central claim that Garry Nkombo was allegedly confronted and attacked by suspected cadres while attempting to proceed with his nomination process as an independent parliamentary candidate ahead of the upcoming general elections.





According to these reports, a group of individuals is said to have tried to block his entry during the nomination activity, leading to a confrontation that allegedly turned violent. Details on the extent of injuries or official confirmation from law enforcement and electoral authorities have not yet been released.





Authorities have not issued a formal statement regarding the incident, and the circumstances remain unclear as investigations or verifications are awaited.



This is a developing story.