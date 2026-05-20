With utmost humility, I am delighted to accept the outcome of the adoption process- Clement  Tembo

*PRESS STATEMENT*

Clement Chiti Tembo



With utmost humility, I am delighted to accept the outcome of the adoption process.



I extend my sincere gratitude to His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema and the National Management Committee of the United Party for National Development for the confidence shown in all adopted candidates.





I warmly call upon all our supporters — churches, marketeers and traders, women and youths, the business community, as well as friends and family — to rally behind our adopted candidates with unity and purpose..





Our collective mission remains clear: to secure a resounding mandate for President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND in the forthcoming elections, ensuring continued development and stability for our nation.





Indeed, it is better to lose a position than to lose power that serves the people. Let us remain focused on the bigger picture and the national good.





I take this opportunity to congratulate my brother, Hon. Andrew Tayengwa, the adopted candidate for Kabwata Constituency, together with all our dedicated councillor candidates. Now is the time to set aside divisions, go to the ground, and spread a message of unity, love, and service to the people.



As the scriptures remind us: “Time and chance happen to them all.” — Ecclesiastes 9:11



I remain,

Clement Tembo

MwanaWapakomo

Kabwata For Life.