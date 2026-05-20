LOYALTY IS NOT JUDGED BY HOW LONG SOMEONE HAS BEEN AROUND-Loyalty is seen in times of rifts, Hon. Nkombo has an opportunity right now to prove whether he has been a long time close enemy or a long time closest friend of president HH.





The opposition will always use situations like Gary’s to gain relevance. Infact, sometimes little support if not well handled, can make one think or feel they’re better than their boss. But when reality kicks in: the ending is usually sad.





I have personally followed the political journey of Hon. Gary Nkombo. It remains an inspiring one. One thing I would respect HH for, is his maturity: he takes time to act. When Hon. Nkombo made people drink “kachasu” president HH said nothing in public. We just saw Nkombo apologizing. When Hon. Nkombo was fired as minister of Local Government: president HH said nothing bad against him. He simply communicated through discharging him from his duties as minister.





No one has thr right to do things their way, in the name of “they have been around.”



When the opposition parties were so much on Gary, saying Gary was a threat to HH and that would beat HH at the convention: what did HH do? He removed Gary from his position as Chairperson-Elections and Campaigns and appointed Hon. Likando Mufalali. Why? To give Gary a chance to participate as a presidential hopeful at the convention.





The sad part of politics is that if one doesn’t apply wisdom, they can end up choosing to be a victim or think he’s considered a threat when that’s not the case.





Otherwise, this is a good time for Gary Nkombo to show his position over this matter, it is that choice he would make now which would define what he has been all these years. Currently, there are many questions why one would declare no interest of contesting Mazabuka seat, then after adoptions are done he resurfaces with some constituents protesting wanting him to stand. Why did these people remain quiet the time Gary said he wasn’t standing and only show up after adoptions are done?





That aside, it’s also time for the party to bring Hon. Gary Nkombo close, give him an audience and reason with him: for the greater good of the party, to avoid unnecessary rifts at a time when we need a single voice of the developments president HH has done and what he intends to address post August elections. The idea is not just about winning elections but keeping the team intact and keep the house standing.



(c) Shipungu May 20, 2026