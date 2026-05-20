WHY ZAMBIA’S OPPOSITION STILL CANNOT DEFEAT HH – King George



Many opposition politicians misunderstand how power changes hands in Zambia. Governments are not removed through noise, excitement, or social media debates alone. Political change begins in the minds of the masses, and that process takes years.





President Hakainde Hichilema is no longer just a politician; he is now a national political brand. In African politics, brand recognition matters. Ordinary citizens must repeatedly hear, see, and emotionally connect with a leader before trusting them with State House.





History proves this.



The Movement for Multi-Party Democracy became a national movement in 1991 because people desired change. Later, Michael Sata and the Patriotic Front succeeded after years of building structures, visibility, and emotional connection with the people. Sata himself did not become President on his first attempt.





Even President Hakainde Hichilema did not become Head of State overnight. He made several attempts over many years before finally winning the presidency in 2021. Through persistence, consistency, national visibility, and political endurance, he gradually built trust and recognition across the country. That journey alone explains how difficult it is to remove an established political brand in Zambia.





Politics is not instant coffee.



Zambia is a huge country. Reaching villages, compounds, churches, markets, and rural communities requires money, structures, logistics, and years of consistent messaging. Most citizens do not quickly change political loyalty because trust is built slowly through familiarity and long-term influence.





That is why newly formed political parties struggle. A party can be registered legally today, but it takes years to register it in the minds of the people.





Parliamentary experience alone is also not enough. National presidential branding is different from being a Member of Parliament.





To defeat an incumbent like Hakainde Hichilema requires more than criticism. It demands patience, strong structures, national presence, resources, and a movement powerful enough to reshape the imagination of the masses.



Hakainde Hichilema

State House – Zambia

UPND Zambia

UPND Alliance.

UPND