Kambwili pulls a double-cross on Kalaba’s  Citizens First

Kambwili pulls a double-cross on Kalaba’s CF

Chishimba Kambwili, Citizens First parliamentary candidate for Roan Constituency, pulled the most revealing stunt in his “open relationship” with Harry Kalaba’s party when liberated his supporters to look beyond his sponsoring party.

The erstwhile political giant says inasmuch he’s standing on Citizens First, any support rendered to any opposition political party in the August election will inevitably bolster the collective effort of the opposition to defeat ruling UPND.

Kambwili told supporters in Luanshya’s Roan that opposition political parties don’t need to jealousy of one another.

In what appeared like a a subtle endorsement of National Reconciliation Party for Unity and Prosperity (NRPUP) presidential candidate, Kambwili says the momentum is with Mundubile.

“We have gathered here, I am standing on Citizens First Party on Harry Kalaba. But our focus is to remove the government of UPND. We cannot just that you CF supporters should only vote Harry Kalaba will make good leader; vote him,” Kambwili said.

“But if you think Mundubile is popular, then let’s just go and support that same Mundubile. Because as opposition political parties, why should we be fighting amongst ourselves? What is bad in this world is greed if your friend is doing well.”