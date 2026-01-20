KAMBWILI SAYS UNITY MATTERS MORE THAN THE PRESIDENCY



Chishimba Kambwili has publicly stated that he is willing to forego his own presidential ambitions if that is what it takes to achieve opposition unity ahead of the August 2026 general elections. His remarks place personal ambition directly behind what he describes as a national priority.





Kambwili says he has been meeting with several elders across the country, including retired former Chief Justice Lombe Chibesakunda and Akashambatwa Mbikusita Lewanika. According to him, these engagements have focused on concerns about the political climate and growing polarisation, particularly along tribal lines.





He explains that since leaving prison, he has deliberately worked behind the scenes to promote dialogue among opposition parties. His stated objective is to help create conditions for unity rather than competition among opposition leaders.





Kambwili acknowledges that one of the biggest obstacles to opposition unity is disagreement over who should become the presidential candidate. However, he insists that this issue should not derail broader efforts to build a united front.





When directly asked whether he would step aside from his own presidential ambitions, Kambwili said he was prepared to do so for the sake of unity. He framed leadership as a responsibility that includes the willingness to be led when circumstances require.





He also distanced himself from debates about which opposition parties are currently growing or declining, saying such discussions distract from the larger task of unity. His position is that the opposition’s strength lies in collective numbers rather than individual party performance.





Referring to the Chawama by-election, Kambwili argued that when opposition and independent votes are combined, they present a strong challenge to the ruling party. He believes this should encourage cooperation rather than rivalry.





Kambwili further dismissed internal factional labels within the Patriotic Front, stating that such divisions weaken the party at a critical moment.





His message is consistent and direct. Personal ambition, he says, must not stand in the way of building a unified political alternative ahead of August.