Kanye west couldn’t believe Lewis Hamilton would go behind him and take his girl

Kanye couldn’t believe Lewis Hamilton would go behind him and take his girl.



Meanwhile, back in the day, he used to call Kanye West his “best friend,” only to end up with the mother of his kids.





When the pSych0 genius was cr@sh!ng out and saying people b-etrayed him, many thought he was going the cr@-zy.





It got to a point where he even made a list of all those who b-etrayed him and included his kid, North West, but people bl@med it on his i:-llness.





This guy and Ye used to dine and wine together at his house multiple times while Ye was still married to Kim Kardashian.





It wasn’t surprising when Ye told Kim, asking what she was doing with Lewis and telling her to give him his kids.





How do you call someone your best friend and then go behind him to take his ex❓



The funniest part is that this same Lewis used to sm-@-sh Kendall Jenner… allegedly



Lewis is Hamilton