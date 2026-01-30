Kanye West has released a list of everyone he says has betrayed him

Rapper and business mogul Kanye West, now known as Ye, has once again ignited widespread controversy.

The controversy started after Ye posted and deleted a lengthy list of people who have apparently betrayed him.

The now-removed post, shared late January 29, reportedly began with a caption expressing deep personal anguish: variations include “I AM IN PAIN NO PERSON THAT NO ONE PERSON CAN FIX”

Titled “THE BETRAYAL,” the list featured bewildering array of names, including his 12-year-old daughter, North West.

The list also includes celebrities, family members, brands, and even historical and fictional figures he claims have “betrayed” him.

Among the prominent names circulating in screenshots and reposts:

Ex-wife Kim Kardashian (listed multiple times, sometimes separately as “The Kardashians”)

Daughter North West

Former collaborators including Kid Cudi, Pusha T, John Legend, Big Sean, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott (“Trav”), Jay-Z, Virgil Abloh (the late designer), Tyler (likely Tyler, the Creator), Common, Don C, and Amber Rose

Other public figures such as Diddy, IShowSpeed, LeBron James, Pete Davidson, Donald Trump, and even deceased rapper King Von

Unexpected inclusions like historical figure Harriet Tubman, Adolf Hitler (variously spelled), cartoon characters Curious George and Patrick Star (from SpongeBob SquarePants), and brands Adidas and Demna/Balenciag

Some versions of the list reportedly contained up to 18 people, often tied to past business disputes, personal fallouts, or public feuds.