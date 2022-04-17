KASEMPA SUB-CHIEF CALLS FOR THE FIRING OF MOLES IN GOVERNMENT.

Sub-Chief Nkumba of the Kaonde speaking people of Kasempa District has advised government to get rid of all civil servants frustrating its developmental agenda.



The sub-Chief has observed that while the new dawn government means well for its people, there are some bad seeds within the system only bent on ensuring that it fails at all cost.



He has observed that some of these civil servants are royalist from from previous regime and have regrouped to fighting government internally.



Sub-Chief Nkumba observes that failure to tame those identified as enemies of the state in government has potential to derail development.



The Sub-Chief said this when Kasempa Lawmaker Brenda Tambatamba who is also Labour and Social Security Minister called on at his Palace Friday morning.



Meanwhile the Chief has thanked government for the numerous achievements scored in a short period it has been in government.

He stated that the free education policy has seen most children in his chiefdom who could not be enrolled in schools now in school due to the policy.



The Sub-Chief has also thanked government for restoring peace and unity in the country.

According to him, people are now able to freely interact regardless of which political grouping one belongs to sumthing he says was never the case in the past.

And in response, Ms. Tambatamba said government was pleased with the support it continues to receive from traditional leaders not only from Kasempa but across the four corners of the country.



Ms. Tambatamba said this demonstrates government’s resolve to running an all inclusive government.

The Member of Parliament also seized the opportunity to inform the Sub-Chief that her government under the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema will not hesitate to deal with any civil servant working against government.

She also informed the Sub-Chief that all medical officers stealing drugs from health centres to stock their own pharmacies will not have it easie in this government if identified.



Ms. Tambatamba states that if found wanting the long arm of the law should be used to deal with such officers.

The Lawmaker said it is sad to note that while government is working hard to provide medicines for its people, there is another group of people wanting to steal the same medicines there by disadvantaging those who are the targeted beneficiaries.

Ms. Tambatamba is on a developmental tour of her constituency