By Richard Banda

KATUBA CDF DISTRIBUTES 350 DESKS TO KAPOPO & CHOMBELA PRIMARY SCHOOL

Katuba Member of Parliament (MP) Hon Mwabashike Nkulukusa led various people to Chombela primary school where they handed over 350 desks for Kapopo and Chombela primary school , the desks where procured using the 2022 Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Speaking at event Mr Nkulukusa believes that delivery of quality education can only be realized through the provision of learning materials,He later narrated that there cannot be quality education and good performance among pupils if there are inadequate learning materials in schools.

The member of Parliament said the 150 desks that have been handed over to kapopo School and 200 to chombela school is part of the 350 desks earmarked to be distributed in 2 schools

“Indeed, the provision of adequate learning materials to schools is a catalyst to realize the much-needed cadre of qualified and well-informed citizenry in the country, “he said.

The MP urged school leavers to take advantage of the forthcoming teacher and health staff recruitment as per the proposed 2023 budget to apply for positions as teachers and health staff respectively

Meanwhile Chibombo council chairperson his worship Mr Newton Nyeleti said ,

“The gesture we are seeing today of receiving desks demonstrates the Government’s commitment to enhance quality and accessible education to every Child in the district, ” he said. it mast be the end of sitting on the floor and this means that all pupils must be sitting on desks.

DEBS for chibombo District mr Musakula appealed to the office of the Member of Parliament to roll out the exercise to other schools in the district to ensure no pupil sits on the floor going forward.

Chibombo District Council Secretary, Stanley Mbewe aged teachers and pupils to take care of desk so that the government focuses on another things in Katuba .

The head teacher at Chombela Day school Mr Leornard sishambi thanked the government .

“On behalf of kapopo and chombela both primary and secondary and on our behalf.we would like to extend our goatitude appreciate to his excellent the president of the republic of zambia Mr. HAKAINDE HICHILEMA for changing the face of kapopo and chombela schools by connecting our institution of the national grid, introduction of free education and recruitment of new teachers”. he said

CIC PRESS TEAM