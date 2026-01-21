KBF THREATENS TO QUIT TONSE ALLIANCE



By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



The opposition Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) has threatened to withdraw from the Tonse Alliance on Friday, January 23rd, 2026, if the alliance fails to clearly outline the electoral process and criteria for admitting members from the Patriotic Front (PF) into the Edgar Lungu Political Movement ahead of its highly anticipated elective congress.





Speaking at a media briefing, ZMP Party President Kelvin Bwalya Fube expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of transparency and organizational order, particularly in the admission of new members into the alliance’s Council of Leaders following the expulsion of the Patriotic Front from the alliance.





Mr. Fube criticized what he termed as favoritism toward the Edgar Lungu PF movement, questioning how a pressure group could be allowed to field a candidate at the Tonse Alliance elections with 21 members, while fully registered political parties have reportedly been advised to present about 12 members at the upcoming congress.





He further questioned the authority of former Special Adviser to former President Edgar Lungu, Dr. Chris Zumani Zimba, to admit PF members back into the alliance without a clear roadmap, stating that such a process is neither provided for in the alliance constitution nor formally adopted by its structures.





Mr. Fube warned that failure to address the concerns raised would leave ZMP with no option but to pull out of the Tonse Alliance on Friday, January 23rd, 2026.