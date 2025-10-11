Kenny Kunene seen at murder-accused Katiso “KT” Molefe’s house twice





National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has testified before Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating corruption in the criminal justice system, revealing that Patriotic Alliance (PA) deputy president Kenny Kunene was seen at the house of murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe on two separate occasions.





Masemola stated that his team reported Kunene’s presence at Molefe’s residence, with one instance involving Kunene being inside the house during a police operation.





On the second occasion, Kunene was reportedly turned away at the gate but was accompanied by a journalist from his online publication. Kunene had previously stated that he was at Molefe’s home to interview him for his publication.





Molefe is facing multiple charges, including the murders of musician Oupa Sefoka (DJ Sumbody) and his two bodyguards. He was arrested in July 2025 and denied bail, but was later granted R400,000 bail after an appeal.





Following the revelations, Kunene was suspended by the PA pending an investigation. He subsequently resigned from his position as a Johannesburg councillor and the city’s Transport MMC. In September 2025, a law firm cleared Kunene of any wrongdoing, leading to his reinstatement as a councillor.





The situation has drawn political attention, with opposition leaders questioning the proximity between Kunene and Molefe, as well as the implications for the PA’s credibility.





Kunene has denied any involvement in Molefe’s alleged criminal activities, stating that he was at the house for journalistic purposes. He has also criticized EFF leader Julius Malema, who has previously labeled him a criminal, calling Malema’s recent conviction a form of “payback.”





The investigation into Kunene’s interactions with Molefe continues to be a subject of public and political scrutiny.