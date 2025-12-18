Kenya-France Defense Deal Sparks Debate: Public Input Sought on Diplomatic Privileges for French Soldiers





By African Report files



Kenya is considering a new defense deal with France that could give French soldiers diplomatic-style privileges, sparking debate about national sovereignty and security cooperation.

The Defense Cooperation Agreement, tabled in Parliament in November, outlines rules for visiting forces, including logistical support and legal protections.





The agreement aims to boost collaboration on military training, joint exercises, and intelligence sharing. Kenyans have until December 31 to share their views on the pact, as lawmakers review it.





Critics argue the deal raises concerns about accountability and transparency, while supporters see it as a strategic move to strengthen bilateral relations and security ties. The government frames it as a milestone in Kenya-France cooperation, citing shared commitments to peace and stability.