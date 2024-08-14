Kenyan Tycoon Stanley Livondo Embroiled in $21million Zambian Military Contract Scandal

Zambia’s Corruption heats up in Nairobi
Scandal; $21million as shareholders fight over collasal profit
● we supplied the equipment to Zambia worth $6 million while we invoiced $21million.
● Stanley Livondo has pocketed $14million profit
A vicious battle has broken out at DLS
International Group Ltd, the Kenyan firm
accused of bribing Zambian officials for a
Sh2.7 billion construction contract, a
situation that has triggered a court-
ordered freeze on the firm’s bank accounts
in Kenya.
Simon Njoroge Ndungu, one of the
shareholders who was also the firm’s
managing director, has sued his business
partners Stanley Livondo, David Kiguongo
Kanja and Agnes Naini Walyaula at the
Milimani High Court, with the two sides
trading accusations of funds.
Stanley Livondo, Chairman of the company (DLS group) registered in February 2023 and was immediately awarded the heavily overpriced contract.
According to the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) his company opened a local bank account in April and was awarded a contract worth US$21 million (K532,802,340.00) to supply hospital equipment to the Ministry of Defence.
In August the Company received advance payment of US$5.6 million (K142, 080,624.00).
The report stated that a check on contract status in December 2023 revealed that the company had not delivered anything despite receiving partial payment.
But ZNBC has been reported that Permanent Secretary for Information and Media, Thabo Kawana stated that Livondo has fulfilled its obligations.
