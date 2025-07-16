Key Takeaway Points: UPND’s CDF Success in Kalomo Central – MP Harry Kamboni



1. CDF Driving Local Development



The Constituency Development Fund (CDF) under UPND has significantly improved infrastructure and services in Kalomo Central.





2. Education Boost



Over 900 students have received bursaries.



New classroom blocks, laboratories, and desks have been constructed to improve learning environments.





3. Infrastructure Achievements



Roads have been paved and streetlights installed in Kalomo town.



Major infrastructure projects include the K4.2 million Kalonda Dam and Munkolo Bridge.





4. Healthcare Improvements



Clinics, maternity wings, and staff houses have been constructed or renovated in multiple wards.



5. Economic Empowerment



K3.5 million in annual grants distributed to women’s cooperatives and youth entrepreneurs across all wards.





6. UPND vs PF Governance



MP Kamboni highlighted better financial transparency and service delivery under UPND compared to the previous PF government.





7. Call for Continued Support



Mr. Kamboni has urged Zambians to support UPND in the 2026 elections to sustain and expand the current development momentum.



