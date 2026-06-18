Key terms of U.S.-Iran peace framework revealed



Additional details have emerged regarding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran, outlining a series of confidence-building measures intended to support negotiations toward a final agreement.





Under the framework, both sides will enter a 60-day period of intensive negotiations aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement. The timetable could be extended if both parties agree that further discussions are required.





One of the most significant provisions involves the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has reportedly agreed to keep the strategic waterway open to commercial shipping and oil tankers without transit fees during the negotiation period, while the United States is expected to suspend maritime restrictions affecting Iranian ports and shipping routes.





The agreement also addresses Iran’s nuclear program. Tehran is expected to reaffirm that it will not pursue nuclear weapons and cooperate with international monitoring efforts involving the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), including measures related to enriched uranium stockpiles.





In return, Washington is expected to begin providing temporary sanctions relief on Iranian oil exports as part of a broader diplomatic process. Discussions regarding Iranian assets frozen abroad are also expected to be included in future negotiations.





The framework is being viewed as a major diplomatic step, though both sides still face complex negotiations before any final and legally binding agreement is reached.