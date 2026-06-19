Khamenei says Trump signed ceasefire deal because he had no other choice



Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has reportedly argued that U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to the ceasefire arrangement because he had reached a political and economic dead end, facing mounting domestic pressure and growing opposition to continued conflict.





Khamenei suggested that Washington had little choice but to pursue a pause in hostilities, portraying the agreement as a strategic setback for the United States rather than a diplomatic victory.





He also warned that upcoming negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program during the next 60 days are unlikely to be smooth, signaling that Tehran will reject what it considers excessive demands from the American side.





The remarks underline the deep distrust that continues to define U.S.-Iran relations, even as both sides move forward under the framework of the new agreement.