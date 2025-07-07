KIKONGE GOLD SITE IN MUFUMBWE KILLINGS CONDEMNED

By Sunday Chilufya Chanda

What is unfolding at Kikonge Gold Site in Mufumbwe is deeply heartbreaking and unacceptable. No matter the circumstance, no youth, no Zambian, should ever lose their life in the process of displacement or enforcement. Our youth are not dispensable. They are the future of this nation, and their lives must be protected at all costs.

What protocols were followed in the displacement process? Were local leaders and affected communities consulted meaningfully beforehand? What safety measures were put in place to prevent injury or death? Was the use of force proportional and lawful? And most importantly, who takes responsibility for the lives lost, and what justice will be pursued for the families affected? These are not just rhetorical questions; they are moral and legal imperatives.

The people of Zambia deserve answers, not silence. In a democratic state, no life should be lost under the shadows of unclear operations, poor planning, or disregard for human life.

We strongly condemn this development and urge for immediate, independent investigations.

Hon Sunday Chanda MP

Kanchibiya Constituency