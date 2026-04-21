Kim really disapp0inted Kanye after the $4 million engagement ring he bought for her was lost.

Can you imagine Kanye proposing to Kim Kardashian with a $4 million engagement ring in 2013? It was one of his most important and happiest moments—he was marrying his dream woman.

Kanye had w@rned her not to wear it everywhere and not to remove it from her finger.

During Paris Fashion Week in Paris, 5 men who pretended to be p0lice officers broke into her h0tel room and r-0-bbed her.

She didn’t listen, and she was r-0-bbed. The ring, along with other jewelry, was taken away.

That was how she lost a fortune worth over $10 million in total.

It was at that moment Kanye felt she couldn’t always listen to him.