Kim Yo Jong rejects G7 demands, says North Korea will never give up nuclear weapons





Kim Yo Jong, the influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, has issued a fierce response to the G7 following the group’s latest summit, dismissing calls for North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.





The statement came after G7 leaders expressed serious concern over Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile activities and reiterated their position that North Korea should pursue complete denuclearization.





Responding through state media, Kim Yo Jong described the G7’s demands as an “outdated way of thinking” and accused the group of overstepping its authority.





She insisted that North Korea’s nuclear arsenal is a core national interest and an essential tool for protecting the country’s sovereignty, declaring that it is a red line that will never be surrendered or negotiated away.





Kim also warned that any attempt to undermine North Korea’s nuclear deterrent would lead to severe consequences, reinforcing Pyongyang’s long-standing position that its strategic weapons program is non-negotiable.