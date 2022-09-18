Kitwe man sneaks into guest house, rapes drunken nursing student

POLICE in Kitwe on the Copperbelt have arrested a 27-year old man who sneaked into a room at a house and raped a drunken nursing student Nkana School of Nursing.

It is reported that Mercy Mwila aged 24, a resident of Chililabombwe studying at Nkana School of Nursing based in Chimwemwe, Kitwe, went out with her fiance only identified as Shepard on a drinking spree on Saturday at Ebony within Kitwe.

After their beer fiesta, the couple booked a room at Leisure Guest house in Nkana at around 04:00 hours today where Mercy was left sleeping after Shepard stepped out.

At that moment Zulu who was also a guest at the facility and booked in a room next to the one Mercy was sleeping in, noticed that the lady was left on her own and took advantage of the

sliding windows to help himself in.

After sneaking in, Zulu slid of the victim’s knickers and started to have sex with her and

while busy pleasuring himself, Mercy woke up in the act and asked him the reason he was violating her.

But for for fear of being harmed, she kept quiet just got a photo of him.

After the act, the perportraitor dressed up and left the room through the door leaving the victim suffering from vaginal and general body pains.

When Mercy woke up around 07:00hrs, she reported the matter to the receptionist who helped in identifying the suspect through the clothes on the photo.

And at around 08:00 hrs the matter was reported to Esther Lungu police post.

When the police reached the crime scene they requested the workers at the guesthouse to phone the suspect and ask him to come back to the guest house.

Zulu responded to the call and upon arrival at the guesthouse, he was apprehended by police and taken into police custody.

And a medical reports was later on issued to the victim.

Copperbelt commanding officer Sharon Zulu confirmed the incident and disclosed that when Zulu was interrogated he admitted taking advantage of the victim’s drunken state to rape her.

By Moses Makwaya

Kalemba