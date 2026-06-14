KITWE MEGA RALLY DRAWS THOUSANDS AS TONSE PAMODZI ALLIANCE STEPS UP 2026 CAMPAIGN



By Michael Zephaniah Phiri | Political Activist



KITWE, ZAMBIA — The Copperbelt Province once again demonstrated its significance in Zambia’s political landscape as thousands of supporters gathered in Kitwe for a major campaign rally organized by the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance, underscoring the growing momentum of political activity ahead of the August 13, 2026 General Elections.





The event attracted large numbers of attendees from across the province, with supporters arriving throughout the day to witness what alliance leaders described as a defining moment in their campaign. Images and videos from the rally quickly gained traction on social media, drawing attention from political observers, journalists, and members of the Zambian diaspora.





The atmosphere at the venue was marked by enthusiasm and anticipation as supporters waited for the arrival of Tonse Pamodzi Alliance presidential candidate Brain Mundubile and his running mate, Counsel Makebi Zulu. Many participants expressed confidence in the alliance’s vision and stated that they were motivated by a desire to see economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards.





Addressing the gathering, Mundubile presented his vision for Zambia’s future, focusing on economic transformation, industrial development, and improved public service delivery. He argued that the country’s vast mineral wealth, agricultural potential, and youthful population provide a strong foundation for sustainable growth if supported by effective governance and strategic investment.





The alliance leader outlined priorities that included strengthening the mining sector, modernizing agriculture, improving access to quality healthcare and education, and promoting industrialization across all ten provinces. He emphasized the importance of establishing industrial clusters aimed at stimulating local production, attracting investment, and creating employment opportunities for young people.





Mundubile also highlighted the role of local government in national development, stating that stronger and more empowered councils would be critical to delivering services and accelerating development at community level.





Throughout the rally, supporters responded with chants and applause, reflecting a strong sense of engagement with the campaign message. Many attendees described the event as an opportunity to participate directly in shaping the country’s democratic future and to contribute to the national debate on governance and development.





Political analysts continue to regard the Copperbelt as one of Zambia’s most influential electoral regions. As the country’s industrial heartland and home to a significant voting population, the province remains a key battleground for political parties seeking national office.



Observers note that large campaign events often serve as indicators of organizational strength and voter engagement, although electoral outcomes ultimately depend on the decisions made by citizens at the ballot box.





As Zambia moves closer to the 2026 General Elections, competition among political parties is expected to intensify, with candidates presenting competing visions for economic recovery, social development, and national unity.





For many who attended the Kitwe rally, however, the message was clear: citizens are eager to engage in discussions about the country’s future and to play an active role in determining the direction Zambia takes in the years ahead.





With election day approaching, the political spotlight is increasingly turning toward the Copperbelt, a region whose voice could once again prove decisive in shaping the next chapter of Zambia’s democratic journey.