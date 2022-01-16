KK FAMILY OFF TO REPATRIATE KAMBARAGE’S REMAINS

Senior Members of the late First Republican President Dr KENNETH KAUNDA ‘s family have traveled to Mozambique to facilitate the repatriation of KAMBARAGE KAUNDA ‘s remains.

Captain KAMBARAGE KAUNDA died on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Mozambique after an illness.

In a statement to ZNBC News, the Kaunda Family also informed the public that due to pandemic restrictions, the funeral gathering has been postponed to a later date to be communicated in due course.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda died in July 2021.