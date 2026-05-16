Kodak Black self surrenders on fleeing and resisting charges

Kodak Black is back behind bars in Florida after surrendering to authorities over charges linked to allegedly fleeing from law enforcement and resisting an officer without violence.

According to Broward County jail records, the rapper was booked on Thursday, May 14, with both charges currently listed as pending trial. Bond was reportedly set at $0.

Kodak Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said the rapper voluntarily turned himself in following what he described as a lengthy and questionable investigation. “This is a self surrender from yet another ‘investigation’ that just happened to also take 5 months to ‘investigate’ for allegedly fleeing and eluding,” Cohen said.

He added: “It’s not unexpected, as this is usually the procedure we go through where there is an unfounded weak arrest and then followed up by yet another arrest for cases that allegedly take 5 or 6 months to investigate. At this point I think everyone agrees that Kodak is consistently being targeted.”

The latest arrest comes only a week after the rapper was arrested on separate alleged drug trafficking charges. Police previously claimed they connected Kodak Black to more than 25 grams of MDMA after officers responded to reports of gunfire and discovered two idling vehicles with the rapper nearby.

Following that arrest, Kodak Black posted $75,000 bail and was ordered by the court to avoid drugs, firearms and certain associates while the case proceeds. Cohen had also criticised the earlier drug case, calling it a “total joke” and arguing that officers lacked probable cause to arrest his client.