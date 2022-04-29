By Tinkerbel Mwila

Bailiffs in Ndola on the Copperbelt this morning seized property belonging to Kabushi Member of Parliament Bowman Lusambo at his Kabelenga residence.

The bailiffs have collected household property and also seized a vehicle that was found at the said residence.

The bailiffs who arrived at Mr Lusambo`s residence at exactly 07:00hrs forced themselves in by breaking the door to the main entrance of the house to gain access.

When approached by Journalists, the bailiffs referred the matter to the high court saying there is a notice that has been filed at the Ndola high court.

