Kremlin Demands Ukrainian Withdrawal From Donbas as Key Condition for Any Settlement

The Kremlin has publicly stated that the withdrawal of Ukrainian Armed Forces from the Donbas region is a fundamental condition for Russia in any potential peace settlement or progress in negotiations. The statement was made by Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, during a briefing with journalists.

According to Peskov, Moscow considers the presence of Ukrainian forces in Donbas incompatible with Russia’s stated objectives and insists that their withdrawal is a “very important condition” for resolving the conflict. He emphasized that Russia’s position on the status of the region remains unchanged and continues to be central to its diplomatic stance.

The remarks come amid renewed international discussions involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, where territorial control and security guarantees remain the most contentious issues. Donbas which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions has been at the core of the conflict since 2014 and remains one of the main obstacles to any negotiated settlement.

Ukraine has consistently rejected demands to withdraw from its internationally recognized territory, maintaining that any peace agreement must respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. No immediate response from Kyiv was issued following the Kremlin’s latest statement.

Source: Reuters (via Kremlin briefing statements reported on 23 January 2026)

— Military Cognizance