Kremlin Denies Peace Talk Rumors Says U.S. Visit Not Linked to Ukraine War

The Kremlin has dismissed speculation that a recent visit by a senior Russian figure to the United States signals renewed peace negotiations over the Ukraine war.





Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated the trip is part of economic cooperation efforts, not diplomatic talks aimed at ending the conflict.

Moscow reiterated that it is not seeking a temporary ceasefire, but rather a long-term settlement aligned with its security conditions, underscoring the gap between expectations and reality.