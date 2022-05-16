Lady Commits Suicide Because Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her

A young lady identified as Monny Muthoni has taken her own life after Sharing a note on social media.

Salemgists gathered that the lady had shared a heartbreaking post on her Facebook account yesterday, May 13.

A source close to the deceased said she was a former student of Ollessos Technical Training Institute in Kapsabet, Kenya.

The source further said the deceased took her own life because her boyfriend cheated on her and when she confronted him, he verbally abused her.

Taking to Facebook, she wrote:

‘”Dear world,i am leaving because i am bored ,i feel i have lived long enough.I am leaving you with your worries in this sweet cesspool .I tried.No more pains.wake no more.Nobody owns.”

“I am going to put myself to sleep now for a bit longer than usual. Call time eternity.”