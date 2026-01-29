Lady Gaga condemns ICE in passionate speech at concert in Japan

Lady Gaga has criticised U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during a concert in Tokyo, condemning what she described as the agency’s “merciless” treatment of families amid ongoing immigration raids in the United States.

The singer made the remarks while performing at her Mayhem Ball tour, pausing her set to address the situation back home. Gaga said her heart was “aching” for families affected by immigration enforcement actions and for communities living in fear.

“I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us,” she said, referencing Minnesota and other parts of the United States where residents are searching for answers amid heightened enforcement activity.

She added that when entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, “it breaks something in all of us,” and urged her audience to stand in solidarity with those affected, even from across the world.

Although acknowledging that she was not currently in the United States, Gaga said she felt it was important to speak out and called on American leaders to change course and show mercy.

Following her remarks, she performed her song Come to Mama, which she described as carrying a hopeful message.

Her comments come amid controversy surrounding recent incidents in Minnesota, where two U.S. citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, were shot and k!lled by federal immigration agents earlier this month. Authorities subsequently labelled both individuals domestic terrorists, a move that has drawn public criticism and intensified debate over ICE operations.