Late Tsotsi Actor Presley Chweneyagae’s R889k Luxury Property Frozen Over Missing Charity Millions

Presley Chweneyagae Estate Faces R889k Property Freeze

The luxury Pretoria home of the late ‘Tsotsi’ actor Presley Chweneyagae has been frozen by the state. The Special Investigating Unit obtained the court order, alleging the R889,000 (approx. US$47,600) property was bought with millions meant for charity.

A preservation order from the Special Tribunal prohibits any sale or transfer of the Hesteapark residence. Judge M Victor granted the order on 18 December 2025.

House “Purchased With Diverted” Lottery Grant

The SIU investigation centres on a R15 million (approx. US$804,000) National Lotteries Commission grant. The money was intended for youth arts programmes under the Southern African Youth Movement NPO.

Investigators allege the funds were channelled through Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, a company owned by Chweneyagae. They claim approximately R889,000 was used to buy the private home.

The SIU’s investigation found that the grant was approved for the Southern African Youth Movement NPO — represented by Sigudla — and subsequently channelled through Domestic Baboon (Pty) Ltd, a company solely owned by the late Presley Chweneyagae, to acquire the private residence.

Order Targets Actor’s Estate and Associates

The court order names Ms Charlaine Christinah Chweneyagae. She is named in her personal capacity and as the Executrix of her late husband’s estate. Other respondents include Mr Alfred Muzwakhe Sigudla and the Southern African Youth Movement NPO.

The SIU must now institute civil recovery proceedings within 60 court days. The probe operates under a proclamation authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The primary mission of the SIU is to recover proceeds from beneficiaries of NLC grant funding who are involved in unlawful activities, thereby restoring the State’s financial losses,” the SIU stated.

The unit confirmed any evidence of criminal conduct will be forwarded to the National Prosecuting Authority.