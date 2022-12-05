LAURA MITI BACK WITH MORE VENOM: Tutwa Ngulube’s Defining Public Policy Is His Defence Of Bill 10 That Would Have Killed Democracy

LAURA MITI BACK WITH MORE VENOM

SHE CLAIMS;

“TUTWA’S DEFINING PUBLIC POLICY IS HIS DEFENCE OF BILL 10 THAT WOULD HAVE KILLED DEMOCRACY”

“WHEN CHISHIMBA KAMBWILI DIES, IT WILL BE DISHONEST TO SPEAK ABOUT HIM WITHOUT MENTIONING HIS DANGEROUS AND UNAPOLOGETIC TRIBALISM”

Now that the country has enjoyed venting about an article I did not and could never pen, let me repeat my true sentiments on Tutwa.

Tutwa’s defining public legacy is his defence of a Bill 10 that would have all but killed Zambia, as a democracy.

When Chishimba Kambwili dies, it will be dishonest to speak about him without mentioning his dangerous and unapologetic tribalism.

When HH joins his ancestors, surely an honest country will discuss the privatisation controversy.

How can a whole nation agree with itself that once its leaders die, history is silenced or rewritten?

Unfortunately, if ever one finds themselves in a position where their actions affect the nation, that part of them is owned by that nation not their family. In the same vein, their private life is owned by their family and no one should go there.

No amount of screaming or use of foul language changes the fact that our ability to erase history, our reluctance to candidly interrogate defining moments in our past, together with an honest appraisal of the protagonists, is a flaw in our national character. It is how we allow people who should be nowhere near public life to reimagine themselves and get multiple chances to harm the nation.

The whole – don’t talk about the past – narrative. That’s so mushy brained.

So, again, it does not matter how shrill we become, what eye popping insults we freely dispense – the fact remains that it is crazy to try to divorce Tutwa from a campaign he was the proud the face of. How can it be an insult to him to state what he believed?

What, dear God, will we put in our museums and archives for posterity when we are so scared to discuss shared difficult but monumental history and those who were a part of it?

Try another argument. Iyi yeve yavuta.