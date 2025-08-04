Lawyer Dismisses Claims of Lungu Rights Violations and Govt Negligence

Lawyer Dismisses Claims of ECL Rights Violations and Government Negligence.



By Timmy



A legal representative has dismissed as baseless the narrative that former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s rights were violated by being prevented from attending church services or jogging in public.





The lawyer clarified that such claims, including allegations that the government contributed to Lungu’s death by allegedly denying him access to medical care, lack supporting evidence and are therefore irrelevant in legal and factual terms.





“There is no credible evidence to suggest that Mr. Lungu was ever denied the right to attend church or engage in physical activity such as jogging,” the lawyer stated. “Similarly, the assertion that the government was responsible for his death due to a refusal of medical attention is entirely unfounded.”





The comments come amid growing speculation and political discourse surrounding Lungu’s health and circumstances prior to his passing. The lawyer urged the public to focus on verified facts and avoid spreading unsubstantiated narratives.



WAGON MEDIA