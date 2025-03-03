Lawyer Explains Why Rihanna Went To Court With A$AP Rocky’s Children

A lawyer for A$AP Rocky has rejected claims that Rihanna took the musician’s children to court to win the sympathy of the jury in a recent trial, in which he was acquitted.

The artiste on February 18, was found not guilty when he was arraigned in connection to a shooting incident in 2021. He would have served 24 years in prison if he was found guilty.

Rihanna supported her partner throughout the trial, showing up in court on some occasions. Addressing the claims about the Umbrella singer courting sympathy, the lawyer, Joe Tacopina, said the assertion was far from the reality.

“One day Rihanna brought the babies to court, and people were thinking it was a ploy, like some sort of maneuver to get the jury to feel sympathy. The jury’s not feeling sympathy; they know he has a wife and kids.”

“It was more because it was the last day of the trial… she brought them to court because that could’ve been the last time he’d seen his kids for a decade or more,” the legal representative stated on an episode of The Breakfast Club podcast.

The lawyer added that A$AP Rocky did not want Rihanna to attend the court sessions, let alone his kids.

“He didn’t want her there. He was very protective of her… But she [Rihanna] called me one day and she was like, ‘Joe, wild horses aren’t going to keep me away, so let him know I’m coming and deal with him,” he noted.

Following the not guilty ruling, the couple reportedly embraced each other, with A$AP Rocky thanking the jury for “saving” his life.

A$AP Relli, who was the alleged victim in the case, became a subject of social media ridicule, after the verdict. Seeing the endless comments attacking his credibility, Relli responded to the negativity.

“Gossiping is a form of entertainment for people who have no meaningful goals or purpose in life. Hate me, bring shame to my name, say bad things about me, I don’t care. Your existence doesn’t add any value in my life,” he wrote