“IGNORE FAKE AI VIDEO – I WILL BE ON THE BALLOT,” SAYS MUNDUBILE.

….As Tonse Alliance confirms K100,000 ECZ payment.

Lusaka – Wednesday, 29 April 2026 (Smart Eagles).

Tonse Alliance President Brian Mundubile has assured the nation that he will be on the Presidential ballot on August 13, 2026 contrary to online speculations.

Hon Mundubile who is considered a front runner by many citizens rejected claims that he will not contest the election after an AI-generated video circulated online.

Speaking to the media today, the opposition leader described the video as false, fabricated and intended to mislead the public.

Mr. Mundubile who has already paid the K100,000 nomination fee said he meets all the legal and constitutional requirements to stand as a presidential candidate.

He said the country’s future cannot be determined by fake videos and cannot be shaped by rumors

“There is no basis, legal or procedural or otherwise to suggest contrary. What we are witnessing is not politics, it is an attempt to manipulate Democratic space through deception, “he said